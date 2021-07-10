New Delhi: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of a laser pointer on Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, disturbances during the national anthems and setting off fireworks by supporters. The UEFA had issued disciplinary proceedings against England as their fans’ antics caused controversies during the Euro 2020 semifinal match versus Denmark at the Wembley Stadium.Also Read - Italy vs England: Sunil Chhetri Reveals Which Team Has a Better Set-up Ahead of EURO 2020 Final

UEFA took an action against it instantly and issued a statement: “The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced the following decision. Also Read - Euro 2020: UEFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against England Over Laser Beam And National Anthem Disturbance

“The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 (£26,000) for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.” Also Read - Euro 2020: No Penalty! Arsene Wenger Gives Opinion on Controversial Call From Referee During England vs Denmark Clash

A fan flashed a laser beam at the face and eyes of Schmeichel while he was trying to save a penalty from England striker Harry Kane in extra-time. Despite the distraction, Schmeichel denied Kane’s penalty but the Tottenham striker managed to net the goal from the rebound.

Apart from the laser beam incident, the English fans also caused a disturbance during the national anthems. They also light fireworks inside the stadium during the match.

England won the match by 2-1 after extra time to seal the place in Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy at the Wembley Stadium.

England head coach Gareth Southgate believes Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy is a contest between the two best teams in the tournament.

“It’s an exceptional team and I think, without doubt, the two best teams in the tournament have made the final, and now it’s whoever performs well on the day,” Southgate told Sky in Italy. “Once you get to a final, you have to win, and that’s going to be very difficult, we know that, but that has to be our ambition, and that has to be our belief.”