New Delhi: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has issued disciplinary proceedings against England as their fans' antics caused controversies during the Euro 2020 semifinal match versus Denmark at the Wembley Stadium. England managed to beat Denmark by 2-1 after the end of extra time at the Wembley Stadium but the match was full of controversies as some even claimed that Denmark were robbed in the mega clash.

A fan flashed a laser beam at the face and eyes of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel while he was trying to save a penalty from England striker Harry Kane in extra-time. Despite the distraction, Schmeichel denied Kane's penalty but the Tottenham striker managed to net the goal from the rebound.

Apart from the laser beam incident, the English fans also caused disturbance during the national anthems. They also light fireworks inside the stadium during the match.

European football’s governing body released a statement that read: It read: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London.”

Charges against England :

Use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem – Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.”

It is expected that the English FA is going to penalise a big fine for their fans antics.

The Euro 2020 final will also be played at the Wembley Stadium between England and Italy.