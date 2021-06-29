New Delhi: After the previous edition defending champions Portugal were knocked out by Belgium by 1-0 in the Round of 16, 2016 Euro runners-up and 2018 World Cup champions France were stunned by Switzerland in penalties. Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties after the match ended in a 3-3 draw after the extra time. Also Read - France vs Switzerland Match Highlights And Updates: Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty as France Are OUT of EURO 2020

The Round of 16 game which took place at the National Arena was full of twists and turns. Haris Seferovic was able to put Switzerland ahead in the 15th minute of the game and thus gave a fine start to his team. Switzerland was able to keep their 1-0 lead till half-time.

However, France bounced back strongly in the second half as their striker Karim Benzema played at the top of his game. Benzema scored in the 57th minute to help his team level the score. The Real Madrid forward then once again score after two minutes to give a crucial lead to his team.

Subsequently, Paul Pogba scored in the 75th minute to give a 3-1 lead to France and it looked like they will go into the last eight of the competition as only 15 minutes were left on the clock. However, Switzerland didn’t throw in the towel as they made a roaring comeback into the contest.

Haris Seferovic scored his second goal of the night in the 81st minute to get his team back into the contest. Subsequently, Maris Gavranovic added another twist in the tale in the match as he found the back of the net in the 90th minute and took the match into Extra Time.

Both teams could not score in extra time as the match went into the penalties. Switzerland kept their cool and scored all their five penalties whereas France star forward Kylian Mbappe shot was saved by SUI goalkeeper Yann Sommer, which shattered France’s hopes of going all the way in the tournament.

Here is the video of Mbappe’s miss: