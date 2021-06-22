The home of England National Football team and former home of Tottenham Hotspurs gets the green signal from the UK Government to operate at 75% capacity during the Semis and Final knockout rounds of Europe’s Elite International Competition. Also Read - Rajasthan Police SI Exam Date 2021: RPSC Releases Exam Date at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The culture department has said in a statement- "All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination – two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

"Ticket holders registered with a GP in England will be able to display their proof of vaccination via the NHS App, or equivalent proof printed out, for example for people from Scotland and Wales. Ticket holders will also be able to display a NHS negative Lateral Flow Test result via email, test message or the NHS App."

The said knockout matches are scheduled to take place at July 6, 7 and 11, with the coronavirus restrictions will be still imposed across all UK.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President has welcomed the decision with open arms, “It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of the Euro 2020 at Wembley. The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game. This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.”

England will face Czech Republic in their final group match at the Wembley. The Three Lions have already qualified, but they’ll be looking to grab the pole position in the group with Croatia and Scotland also in contention. The second knockout match of the Round of 16 will take place on 26th June at Wembley, when Group A toppers Italy will take on the 2nd placed team, Austria from Group C.