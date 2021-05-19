The biggest headline of France announcing their Euro Squad, is the inclusion of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The former Lyon man was exiled from the team following his alleged sex-tape scandal, which kept him out of Didier Deschamps side for six long years. Benzema deservingly got his place with a sensational season with Real Madrid scoring as many as 29 goals in all competitions and for that he received the Best French Player in a foreign league by the French Professional Footballers’ union on Sunday. But there are a number of big names who are missing from the roster with the likes of Man Utd winger Anthony Martial, City’s Aymeric Laporte who is yet to receive his first cap. Others include Real’s Ferland Mendy, New Castle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga is a surprise exclusion along with PSG’s Alphonse Areola and Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig. Sevilla’s 22 year old defender, Jules Kounde gets the nod for the first time and Lilian Thuram’s talented son Marcus Thuram finds himself among the forwards, who is currently plying his trade with Borussia Mochengladbach. Also Read - All You Need To Know About The Scandal That Kept Karim Benzema Out Since 2015

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham); Mike Maignan (Lille); Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton); Leo Dubois (Lyon); Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich); Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Sain- Germain); Jules Kounde (Sevilla); Clement Lenglet (Barcelona); Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich); Raphael Varane (Real Madrid); Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Ngolo Kante (Chelsea); Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid); Paul Pogba (Manchester United); Adrien Rabiot (Juventus); Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham); Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco); Karim Benzema (Real Madrid); Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich); Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona); Olivier Giroud (Chelsea); Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona); Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain); Marcus Thuram (Borussia Munchengladbach)