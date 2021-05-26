The winners of the 1988 European Championships Netherlands have gone with their full strength 26- man squad for the upcoming Euros to be held next month. Gaffer, Frank de Boer has stuck to his preferred team by including few newcomers to the squad. Ajax’s 19-year-old Jurrien Timber will be getting his first cap for the national team following his commendable performance in the second half of the recently finished domestic league. Also Read - EURO 2020: England Name Provisional Squad as Eric Dier Misses Out

PSV ‘s 22-year-old winger Coady Gakpo is also all set to make his Dutch debut. Gakpo has been a regular for the Eindhoven side since the 2018-19 season and finally, de Boer has decided to have him on board for Europe’s international elite competition. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Reacts After Snub From Euro 2020 Spain Squad

Veteran custodian Maarten Stekelenburg, who played for the national team in the 2010 World Cup final against Spain, is also picked as one of the three goalkeepers, ahead of Marco Bizot from AZ Alkmaar. He was recently included in the World Cup Qualifiers after a gap of four years. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Left Out of Spain Euro 2020 Squad; Aymeric Laporte Gets Chance

At 38, Stekelenburg will be one of the oldest players when the tournament gets underway on June 11. Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa, Hans Hateboer of Atalanta and Rick Karsdorp of AC Roma are some of the notable names who didn’t make it to the final squad. Among the lot the most notable name is Spurs striker Steven Bergwijn who failed to make it to the squad due to the lack of playing time in the final months of the Premier League.

The squad will be spearheaded by captain, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Juventus’s Matthijs de Ligt will be crucial to the Dutch hopes. It was previously announced that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will not be joining the squad for the upcoming Euro due to an injury. Daley Blind is also recovering from an injury but made the final squad.

The Netherlands will compete in Group C alongside Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia, with all of their group stage games taking place in Amsterdam. Oranje will open the tournament against Ukraine on June 13 at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Here is the Netherlands Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Jurriem Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Joel Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen (both Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen (both PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).

Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya