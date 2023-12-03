Hamburg, Germany: The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage draw took place in Hamburg on Saturday. Holders Italy will face Spain for the fifth EURO in a row, while hosts Germany will meet Scotland in the opening game of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage following the draw in Hamburg on Saturday.

The final tournament will begin in Munich on 14 June with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Group A. There will be repeats of both UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals in the group stage, with Spain and Italy meeting in Group B and England and Denmark reunited in Group C.

The Netherlands and France, meanwhile, meet in Group D having also been in the same qualifying section. Group E pits Belgium with Slovakia, Romania and the winners of Play-off path B, with Türkiye, Portugal and Croatia drawn together in Group F having also been in the same pool in 2008.

The opening fixtures 🤩 Which one would you most want to be at?#EURO2024 | #EUROfixtures | @bookingcom pic.twitter.com/I5rPJs70Wn — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 2, 2023

UEFA EURO 2024 key dates

21 March: Play-off semi-finals

26 March: Play-off finals

14 June: UEFA EURO 2024 opening match

14 July: UEFA EURO 2024 final

EURO 2024 play-offs

Semi-finals (Thursday 21 March)

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Finals (Tuesday 26 March)

Path A: Wales / Finland vs Poland / Estonia

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina / Ukraine vs Israel / Iceland

Path C: Georgia / Luxembourg vs Greece / Kazakhstan