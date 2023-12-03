By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
EURO 2024 Draw: Defending Champions Italy Drawn Against Spain, Croatia In Group B
Germany to face Scotland in opening game, Spain and Italy meet again.
Hamburg, Germany: The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage draw took place in Hamburg on Saturday. Holders Italy will face Spain for the fifth EURO in a row, while hosts Germany will meet Scotland in the opening game of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage following the draw in Hamburg on Saturday.
Trending Now
The final tournament will begin in Munich on 14 June with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Group A. There will be repeats of both UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals in the group stage, with Spain and Italy meeting in Group B and England and Denmark reunited in Group C.
You may like to read
The Netherlands and France, meanwhile, meet in Group D having also been in the same qualifying section. Group E pits Belgium with Slovakia, Romania and the winners of Play-off path B, with Türkiye, Portugal and Croatia drawn together in Group F having also been in the same pool in 2008.
All set for EURO 2024! 🤩#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/QXnMaOBeBZ
— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 2, 2023
The opening fixtures 🤩
Which one would you most want to be at?#EURO2024 | #EUROfixtures | @bookingcom pic.twitter.com/I5rPJs70Wn
— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 2, 2023
UEFA EURO 2024 key dates
21 March: Play-off semi-finals
26 March: Play-off finals
14 June: UEFA EURO 2024 opening match
14 July: UEFA EURO 2024 final
EURO 2024 play-offs
Semi-finals (Thursday 21 March)
Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland
Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan
Finals (Tuesday 26 March)
Path A: Wales / Finland vs Poland / Estonia
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina / Ukraine vs Israel / Iceland
Path C: Georgia / Luxembourg vs Greece / Kazakhstan
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.