Arsenal went down 1-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League encounter which added fuel to Unai Emery’s stay at Emirates Stadium. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the first half before Daichi Kamada scored two quick goals after the break. But the biggest takeaway from the match were the empty stands and a group of supporters carrying “Emery Out” signs during the match.

“I think we improved. In the first half we had control of the game and we were winning 1-0 but we created chances to score a second goal. The first five or 10 minutes or so of the second half was positive, how we were playing,” Emery said after the match.

“We lost control in 15 minutes of the second half and they scored two goals and then we couldn’t change the result. The last 20 minutes we tried to come back but we didn’t create in that moment a big opportunity to score.”

Manchester United, playing a youthful side, suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Kazakhstan’s Astana. United captain Jesse Lingard fired them ahead in the 10th minute with a fizzing low shot from 20 metres before Dmitri Shomko and a Di’Shon Bernard own goal turned the match on its head shortly after half-time.

The win gave Astana their first points in the Europa League’s Group L, while United, who have already booked a place in the final 32, remained on top with 10 points.

“You’ve got to put [the youngsters] on the pitch before you know if they’re good enough,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the defeat. “At times we were excellent and the short spells we let them push us back cost us in the end because it was a big 10-minute spell they had in the second half.

“These boys have learnt a lot and have given me food for thought and I’m very pleased with many of them. I’m just sorry they couldn’t go away with a win because I think they deserved it.”