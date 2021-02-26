Arsenal registered a dramatic comeback win over Benfica in their Europa League round of 32 second-leg clash on Thursday night to progress ahead in Athens. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to play a starring role in the Gunners 3-2 win as they qualified for the round of 16 on 4-3 aggregate. Also Read - MUN vs RS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Europa League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Football Match at Old Trafford 1.30 AM February 26 Friday

It was Arsenal who went ahead 1-0 through Aubameyang in the 21st minute but it was cancelled out by Diogo Goncalves two minutes before the first-half was to end. And then right after the hour-mark, Rafa put Benfica ahead leaving Arsenal in a dire strait requiring two goals to edge past their opponent.

The first of those came via Kieran Tierney in the 67th minute who combined with Willian to get one past Benfica goalkeeper Helton Leite. Aubameyang then left it late with a simple finish thanks to an accurate cross from Bukayo Saka in the 87th minute.

“Everyone is happy tonight,” Aubameyang told BT Sport after the match. “This is what gives me power every day, taking errors from the past and transforming to strength. “The team showed a lot of character and we deserved the win. It was a hard game. What we showed tonight will be an example for the future.”

Manchester United also joined their Premier League counterparts into the next round after a goallless draw with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The former champions had a four-goal advantage thanks to their 4-0 win in the first leg of the contest.

Both the teams missed chances to break the deadlock while United substitute Alex Tuanzebe had a headed goal ruled offside by VAR in the 63rd minute. Meanwhile, Shola Shoretire was introduced by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 77th minute who thus became the youngest ever United player aged 17 years and 23 days to play in the competition.

“Shola has got some skills and attributes we think will make him a very good player here,” Solskjaer said. “A platform tonight, just 15 minutes, something to build upon.”