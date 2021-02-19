Manchester United romped to a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in their Europa League round-of-32 clash in Turin on Thursday. Bruno Fernandes was the star of the night as he scored twice with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James also on the scoresheet for the visitors. Also Read - Sevilla vs Dortmund: 'We Need You' - Twitter Ablaze as Fans Plead With Erling Haaland to Join Their Teams

The much anticipated clash of the competition lived up to its billing but United got the better of it with Fernandes capitalising by tapping into an empty goal in the 27th minute when Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro collided with defender Robin Le Normand. The scoreline was 1-0 at the first half before Fernandes doubled the advantage in the 57th minute with the goal initially disallowed by the referee before being awarded by VAR.

Seven minutes later, Rashford added the third thanks to a pass from Fred while James left it late in the 90th minute to complete the rout with United making a statement to win the trophy for the second time in their history after 2017.

“We’re in this competition to win it,” Fernandes said after the match. “My target is scoring the most goals I can and trying to assist my teammates in scoring too. My target is trophies, and winning trophies is more important than scoring goals. Today I think we did everything well. We still have the second leg and a tough game at home; 4-0 is a good result but we have to be aware of what Real Sociedad can do.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all praise for his Portuguese midfielder. “He’s good at finding spaces and his technical ability when it comes to chances is top class. Two very good goals,” Solskjaer said. “Bruno always wants to do the next thing correctly. He wants to do the next thing at the best of his ability and that is a very good attribute and quality to have. You never rest on your laurels.”