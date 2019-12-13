Mason Greenwood scored a brace as Manchester United blanked AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in their Europa League Group L match on Thursday.

Besides scoring twice – in the 58th and 64th minute – Greenwood also drew a penalty with Juan Mata converting it. Ashley Young emerged as the other goal scorer as United scored all their four goals in 11 minutes and secured a seeding for the knockouts.

Arsenal and Standard Liege played out a 2-2 draw with Bukayo Saka scoring a goal and playing a role in another as the Gunners made it to the final 32 of the Europa League as group winners.

Arsenal, the 2003-04 Premier League winners, needed to lose 0-5 to the opposition but the moment Alexandre Lacazette connected with a bullet of a header, the result was imminent.