The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced the quarterfinals draws for Europa League 2020/21 on Thursday. In the first draw, Manchester United, who are the top contenders to lift the trophy, will face Spanish club Granada in the quarterfinals. United passed the tough test of AC Milan in the round of 16 with 2-1 aggregate. Also Read - Milan vs Man United: Paul Pogba Strikes in 1-0 Win as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Enter Europa League Quarterfinals

Another Premier League giant Arsenal will lock horns against Slavia Praha in the next round. The Gunners is determined to lift the European trophy as currently, it’s the only way for him to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Also Read - MIL vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Europa League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s AC Milan vs Manchester United on March 19, Friday

The biggest draw of Europa League quarterfinals is Ajax vs Roma. The two underrated teams have played quality football season and with the European glory in the sight, they both will give their all in the quarterfinals. Also Read - Live Streaming Europa League AC Milan vs Manchester United: When And Where to Watch Milan vs United Live Stream Football UEL Match Online And on TV

Dinamo Zagreb is the ultimate underdog in the current Europa League season as they eliminated Tottenham Hostpur in the previous round despite being 2-0 down after the first leg. In the quarterfinal, Zagreb will clash against Spain’s Villareal.

The UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Draw are:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal