The footballing world went chaotic on Monday when 12 of the biggest clubs in Europe announced the formation of the European Super League. European giants – Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs to become the founding members. Fans across the world slammed the clubs to join the league as it will not have qualification criteria to play and the budding clubs in world football will suffer from them.

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has been appointed as the first chairman of the Super League. The breakaway league will cast a threat over the UEFA Champions League which is the biggest tournament in European football currently.

What All You Need to Know About European Super League: