In what is being labelled as a landmark move in football, a breakaway league is set to get started soon. Super League already has 12 top teams on board and expects to get eight more soon. While this has divided the world of football, most fans and plaudits are criticising the move. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said that players participating in the rival league will not be allowed to participate for their national team in the Euros and the FIFA World Cup.

"The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros. Ceferin. They will not be allowed play for their national teams," he said while speaking to the press.

Alexander Ceferin will meet legals to decide about sanctions for the clubs involved in UCL and Europa League this season.

Lashing out at the top clubs participating clubs, Cerefin said that these ‘so-called big clubs’ were not always big.

“These are so-called big clubs, it is clear that the big clubs of today were not always big clubs. Juventus were in Serie B, Man United before Sir Alex Ferguson was I don’t know where. We will do the sanctions we can do within the law, of course,” he added.



AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. That is not all, three more clubs are expected to join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.