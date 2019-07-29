European T10 Cricket League 2019 Full Schedule: After the Indian Premier League and the rise of other leagues, the European Cricket League 2019 is the newest addition and it promises way more fun than the other leagues. It is a 10-over game and a three-day-long tourney which means it does not drag on like some of the other leagues. It is being regarded as cricket’s equivalent to football’s UEFA Champions League. The three-day event starts from July 29 and winds up on July 31. A total of 17 matches will be played with domestic champions from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, and Spain fighting it out to be crowned as ‘Kings of Europe’.

European T10 Cricket League 2019 Full Schedule

Fixtures for the European Cricket League 2019

Day 1 (29th July 2019)

GROUP A

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Dreux Cricket Club (12:30 PM IST)

Dreux Cricket Club vs Svanholm Cricket Club (04:30 PM IST)

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Club Cricket Club (08:30 PM IST)

GROUP B

Catalunya Cricket Club vs St. Petersburg Lions (02:30 PM IST)

JCC Brescia vs Catalunya Cricket Club (06:30 PM IST)

JCC Brescia vs SG Findorff (10:30 PM IST)

Day 2 (30th July 2019)

GROUP A

Cluj Cricket Club vs Dreux Cricket Club (12:30 PM IST)

Svanholm Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club (04:30 PM IST)

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Svanholm Cricket Club (10:30 PM IST)

GROUP B

St. Petersburg Lions vs SG Findorff (02:30 PM IST)

JCC Brescia vs St. Petersburg Lions (06:30 PM IST)

SG Findorff vs Catalunya Cricket Club (08:30 PM IST)

Day 3 (31st July 2019)

Minor Play-offs

TBA 1 vs TBA 2 (12:30 PM IST)

TBA 1 vs TBA 2 (02:30 PM IST)

Semi-finals

TBA 1 vs TBA 2 (04:30 PM IST)

TBA 1 vs TBA 2 (06:30 PM IST)

Final

TBA 1 vs TBA 2 (09:30 PM IST)

* – All the games will be played at the La Manga Club

Squads

Catalunya Cricket Club

Nisar Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Malik Asghar, Ali Azam, Nadeem Hussain, Asim Javeed, Muhammad Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Mughal, Hamza Nisar, Syed Rizvi, Kashif Shafi, Khurram Shahzad, Syed Sherazi, Rauf Zaman.

Cluj Cricket Club

Var Sukhpal Gill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Ahmed, Alexandru Andrei Alex, Claudiu Burburuz, Arun Chandrasekaran, Claudiu Valentin Clau, Marius Daniel Danny, Raluca Diana Dia, Suresh Reddy Elluri, Pavel Florin, Raluca Gandi, George Gheorghe, Dragosh Gherasim, Amitoz Gill, Satbir Gill, Satbir Singh Gill, Sheraz Gondal, Ameer Hamza, Dharmendra Manani, Gaurav Mishra, Satwik Nadigotla, Gaurav Narad, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Marc Pillich Wright, Rajendra Pisal, Rajendra Arjun Pisal, Sukhkaran Sahi, Vasu Saini, Sukharan Sangha, Karthigai Selvan, Taranjeet Singh, Mohamed Thajudeen, Viorel Elisei Vio.

Dreux Cricket Club

Wahid Abdul, Sher Afridi, Safi Ahmadullah, Zahir Ammar, Muhammad Arif, Ijaz Bhatti, Muhammad Bhatti, Niaz Hamza, Afridi Ishaq, Naib Kamran, Ahmad Nabi, Rab Nawaz, Mohammad Nisar, Muhammad Noor, Gul Saeed, Mohammad Shahzeb, Afridi Yaseen, Gul Zahid.

JCC Brescia

Zain Ul Abdeen, Rehman Abdul, Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Sibtul Mirza, Shahrukh Nawaz, Hamza Saad, Bachittar Singh, Ali Usman, Harsha Warnakulasuriya, Champika Wass, Ali Zahid.

SG Findorff

Luqman Ahmad, Fakhar Ahmed, Farooq Amirie, Ahsan Ashraf, Shafqat Ashraf, Satar Darwesh, Aziz Dawodzy, Mohammad Jalil, Ammar Khalid, Iftikhar Khan, Israr Khan, Rashad Mehmood, Maroof Shah, Skander Shakar, Hamid Wardak.

St Petersburg Cricket Club

Zabiulla Akbar, Gaurav Bhati, Aleksandr Bogatyrev, Vijay Gautam, Sambhav Jain, Fizul Khan, Lalit, Dinesh Lalwani, Rashid Mukhkhamed, Aman Saxena, Akashdeep Singh, Anil Singh, Rinku Singh, Talwinder Singh, Hrishiraj Talukdar, Aleksandr Vasilev.

Svanholm Cricket Club

Saif Ahmad, Toqeer Ahmad, Said Alam, James Fenwick, Abdul Hashmi, Jonas Henriksen, Mads Henriksen, Zeeshan Khan, Eugene Moleon, Saud Munir, Shuain Rashid, Asad Shah, Hamid Shah, Zishan Shah, Atta Ullah

V.O.C. Rotterdam

Davey Cohen, Mohammad Durrani, Scott Edwards, Pierce Fletcher, Bobby hanif, Tizo Moorman, Max O’Dowd, Corey Rutgers, Ashiqullah Said, Jelte Schoonheim, Pieter Seelaar, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Dirk Van Baren, Maarten Van Ierschot, Sebastiaan Van lent.

Broadcast Details

European Cricket Network – Worldwide

FanCode / Dream11 – India

Dubai Sports Channel – All Middle East countries

Kwese Sports – All African countries

SportsMax Jamaica – Caribbean countries

Start TV Russia – Russia

SportDeutschland.TV – Germany

Freesports UK – UK and Ireland

Willow TV – Canada

TV3 Catalunya – Spain

l’Equipe France – France

Perform Group – Worldwide betting websites

Fox Sports – Australia

Sky Sports – New Zealand

Flo Sports – United States