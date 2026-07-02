  • India News
  • Sports
  • European T20 Premier League 2026: First-ever player draft completed - Check the squads so far

European T20 Premier League 2026: First-ever player draft completed – Check the squads so far

A standout moment of the draft came when the Rotterdam Dockers used their first pick to secure rising star Jai Moondra

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: July 2, 2026, 7:37 PM IST
ETPL 2026 players draft done
Jai Moondra during the 1st T20I between India and Ireland. (Credits: Ireland Cricket/X)

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has officially formed its teams following its first-ever Player Draft. The league’s six franchises built their squads by selecting a total of 36 players. This talent pool was split equally, with 12 players chosen from each of the participating boards – Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

The draft choices showed clear regional preferences. The Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers selected most of the Dutch players. Over in Scotland, the Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Glasgow Cosmic claimed nine of the 12 Scottish players. For the Irish contingent, the Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves picked seven of the 12 available players.

Read more: 'Bemisal Bihar', Vedanta Chairman and Billionaire Anil Agarwal demands the creation of a new IPL franchise like Chennai and Kolkata

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in elite LIST with maiden century as T20I captain vs England, he has…

A standout moment of the draft came when the Rotterdam Dockers used their first pick to secure rising star Jai Moondra. The highly-rated all-rounder recently turned heads with his strong bowling performance against India.

To complement his talent, the Dockers packed their squad with proven Dutch internationals, including Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh, and Saqib Zulfiqar, alongside Scotland’s Jasper Davidson.

The Belfast Wolves also made major moves to bring veteran leadership and young talent to their roster. They drafted experienced Irish international Paul Stirling and promising left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys to ensure a competitive edge for their debut season.

Also Read: Kerala Cricket Association lifts 3-year ban on S Sreesanth after former cricketer issues official apology

ETPL 2026: Squads so far

Amsterdam Flames: Curtis Campher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Jordan Neill and Max O’Dowd

Irish Wolves: Matthew Humphreys, Fred Klaassen, Tim Tector, Paul Stirling, Zainullah Ihsan and Alexander Roy

Dublin Guardians: Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Matthew Hollard, Craig Young, Noah Croes and Chris Greaves

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Safyaan Sharif and Finlay McCreath

Glasgow Cosmic: Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson and Chris McBride

Rotterdam Dockers: Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar

ETPL franchises

Amsterdam Flames, Rotterdam Dockers, Edinburgh Castle Rockers, Glasgow Cosmic, Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves.

When will ETPL 2026 start?

The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League will start from August 26 onwards.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.