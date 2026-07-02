European T20 Premier League 2026: First-ever player draft completed – Check the squads so far

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has officially formed its teams following its first-ever Player Draft. The league’s six franchises built their squads by selecting a total of 36 players. This talent pool was split equally, with 12 players chosen from each of the participating boards – Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).
The draft choices showed clear regional preferences. The Amsterdam Flames and Rotterdam Dockers selected most of the Dutch players. Over in Scotland, the Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Glasgow Cosmic claimed nine of the 12 Scottish players. For the Irish contingent, the Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves picked seven of the 12 available players.
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A standout moment of the draft came when the Rotterdam Dockers used their first pick to secure rising star Jai Moondra. The highly-rated all-rounder recently turned heads with his strong bowling performance against India.
To complement his talent, the Dockers packed their squad with proven Dutch internationals, including Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh, and Saqib Zulfiqar, alongside Scotland’s Jasper Davidson.
The Belfast Wolves also made major moves to bring veteran leadership and young talent to their roster. They drafted experienced Irish international Paul Stirling and promising left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys to ensure a competitive edge for their debut season.
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Amsterdam Flames: Curtis Campher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Jordan Neill and Max O’Dowd
Irish Wolves: Matthew Humphreys, Fred Klaassen, Tim Tector, Paul Stirling, Zainullah Ihsan and Alexander Roy
Dublin Guardians: Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Matthew Hollard, Craig Young, Noah Croes and Chris Greaves
Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Safyaan Sharif and Finlay McCreath
Glasgow Cosmic: Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson and Chris McBride
Rotterdam Dockers: Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar
Amsterdam Flames, Rotterdam Dockers, Edinburgh Castle Rockers, Glasgow Cosmic, Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves.
The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League will start from August 26 onwards.
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