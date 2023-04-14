Home

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Everest vs Limassol Qalandars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12.25 PM IST April 14, Friday

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Everest and Limassol Qalandars will take place at 11.55 PM IST

Time – 12.25 PM IST, April 14, Friday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ram Jaishwal

Batsmen – Jeevan Lasmal, Mughees Fiaz (c), Bimal Ranabhat

All-rounders – Sahil Akther (vc), Shah Khalid, Rana Abdul

Bowlers – Junaid Bhatti, Arjun Shahi, Bikash Shah, Hari Chhetri

EVE vs LQ Probable Playing XIs

Everest: Jeevan Lamsal, Bimal Ranabhat©, Kishor Basnet, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Shyam Pandit(wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Rupesh Singh, Bijaya Ghimire

Limassol Qalandars: Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq©, Varun Malhotra(wk), Numan Munir, Junaid Bhatti, Ahmed Waleed, Naveed Akhtar, Prashant Patel, Feroz Khan, Parminder Singh, Muhammad Mohsin

