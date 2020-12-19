EVE vs ARS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Everton vs Arsenal Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match EVE vs ARS. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Everton will lock horns against Arsenal on December 19. Everton are currently fifth on the points table with seven wins in 13 games. They are struggling in the league after starting the season with some impressive performances. Their key player James Rodriguez is also injured. On the other side, Arsenal are going through a rough patch and have played disappointed football this season. The Gunners have won just four games out of 14 this season and are currently 15th on the points table. Mikel Arteta will be under a lot of pressure to win this game while all eyes will be on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Everton vs Arsenal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EVE vs ARS, Arsenal Dream 11 Team Player List, Everton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League, Online Football Tips Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League. Also Read - Wayne Rooney's 11-Year-Old Son Kai Signs With Manchester United Youth Academy

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for EVE vs ARS

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – December 19 in India. Also Read - SHF vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Sheffield United vs Manchester United on December 18, Friday

EVE vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Jordan Pickford Also Read - AVL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's Aston Villa vs Burnley Football Match at Villa Park 11:30 PM IST December 17 Thursday

Defenders – Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin

Midfielders – Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Andre Gomes

Forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (VC), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C), Richarlison

Everton vs Arsenal Probable Line-up

Arsenal probable 11 – Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Everton probable 11 – Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Check Dream11 Prediction / EVE Dream11 Team / ARS Dream11 Team / Everton Dream 11 Team / Arsenal Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.