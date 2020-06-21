Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Everton vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match EVE vs LIV at Goodison Park: In an exciting Premier League 2019-20 fixture on super Sunday, Everton will host table-toppers Liverpool on Matchday 30 as both sides return to top-flight football after the Coronavirus-enforced break. The Premier League EVE vs LIV encounter will kick-off at 11.30 PM IST. This is the most-awaited Mersyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool under lights. Both teams will be in action for the first time post the lock-down. In the Premier League standings, Everton find themselves at 12th spot with 37 points on board and have showed more promise ever since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are just a couple of wins away to be crowned the Premier League champions after 30 long years. The Reds sit firmly at the top of the league with 82 points and are 22 points clear to second-placed Manchester City. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will start at 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Pickford

Defenders- T Alexander Arnold, J Gomez, L Digne, D Sidbie

Midfielders- S Mane (C), J Henderson, T Davies

Forwards- R Firmino, D Calvert Lewin, Richarlison (vc)

EVE vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Everton: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Bernard, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

EVE vs LIV SQUADS

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibé, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Morgan Schneiderlin, Bernard, André Gomes, Tom Davies, Cuco Martina, Dennis Adeniran, Anthony Gordon, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean, Oumar Niasse, Beni Baningime

Liverpool (LIV): Vitezslav Jaros, Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Jake Cain, Liam Millar, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Joseph Hardy, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill.

