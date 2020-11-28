Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Everton vs Leeds United will start at 11.00 PM IST – November 28, Saturday.

Venue: Goodison Park

My Dream11 Team

Meslier, Mina, Keane, Digne, Ayling, Kock, Rodrigues, Dallas, Klich, Bamford, Calvert-Lewin

SQUADS

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, João Virgínia, Robin Olsen, Jonas Lössl, Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Niels Nkounkou, Seamus Coleman, Muhamed Besic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, James Rodríguez, Bernard, André Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies, Yannick Bolasie, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Ellis Simms

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo

