Everton vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's Match EVE vs MCI at Goodison Park: In one of the blockbuster clashes in the Premier League, Manchester City will take on Everton at the Goodison Park in a Round of 16 clash on Monday night – December 29 – Tuesday in India. The Premier League EVE vs MCI match will begin at 1.30 AM IST. Both Manchester City and Everton will both be looking to build on the winning momentum they got after their respective wins in their previous matches. While City beat Newcastle United by a 2-0 margin on Saturday, Everton win 1-0 against Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane. Despite their win, City have not found a spot in the top four, they are just one point behind arch-rivals Manchester United and two below Leicester City in the Premier League points table

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Everton will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 29 in India.

Venue: Goodison Park, Man City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Raheem Sterling – Captain, Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Vice Captain

EVE vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard.

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

EVE vs MCI SQUADS

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, João Virgínia, Robin Olsen, Jonas Lössl, Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Niels Nkounkou, Seamus Coleman, Muhamed Besic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, James Rodríguez, Bernard, André Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies, Yannick Bolasie, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Ellis Simms.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott CEVEon, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

