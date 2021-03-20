EVE vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Everton vs Manchester City FA Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match EVE vs MCI. In the mega encounter on FA Cup, Everton will lock horns against Manchester City on March 20. Everton have played inconsistent football this season after a dominating start and have lost two of their last five games in the Premier League. On the other hand, Manchester City are dominating the league on the top spot. However, the Saturday clash will be to move further in the FA Cup. Everton vs Manchester City Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EVE vs MCI, Dream 11 Team Player List, Everton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Everton vs Manchester City, FA Cup, Online Football Tips Everton vs Manchester City, FA Cup. Also Read - ROR vs RCC Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Rome FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Roma vs Roma CC at Roma Cricket Ground at 8 PM IST March 20 Saturday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for EVE vs MCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – March 20 in India. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7 PM IST March 20 Saturday

EVE vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Zack Steffen Also Read - AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe Tour of Afghanistan T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST March 20 Saturday

Defenders – Lucas Digne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben Godfrey, Ruben Dias

Midfielders – Bernardo Silva, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ilkay Gundogan (VC)

Strikers – Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sergio Aguero (C), Richarlison

Everton vs Manchester City Probable Line-up

Everton- Joao Virginia, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Allan, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester City- Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero.

Check Dream11 Prediction / MCI Dream11 Team / EVE Dream11 Team /Manchester City Dream 11 Team / Everton Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.