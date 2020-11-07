EVE vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Everton vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match EVE vs MUN at Anfield: Fresh from their humiliating defeat in Champions League, Manchester United travel to Goodison Park as they take on Everton in a Premier League match today. Both teams have lost their last two matches across competitions. Everton are on a much better position than United with four wins, two draws and a defeat from their seven PL matches so far to be placed fifth. However, United are at the 15th spot with just two wins, one draw and three defeats from their six matches.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United will start at 6:00 PM IST – November 7.

Venue: Goodison Park

Venue: Goodison Park

EVE vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Yerryy Mina, Seamus Coleman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes (captain), James Rodríguez (vice-captain), Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

EVE vs MUN Full Squads

Manchester United: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Nathan Bishop, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Everton: M. Keane, Y. Mina, D. Calvert-Lewin, A. Doucouré, J. Pickford, Allan, L. Digne, J. Rodríguez, Richarlison, André Gomes, S. Coleman, G. Sigurðsson, A. Iwobi, F. Delph, B. Godfrey, R. Olsen, T. DaviesJ. Kenny, Bernard, N. Nkounkou, A. Gordon, C. Tosun.

