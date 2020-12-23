EVE vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Everton vs Manchester United Carabao Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match EVE vs MUN. In the mega encounter in Carabao Cup, Manchester United will lock horns against Everton on December 24 in the quarterfinal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are in great form and have won four of their last five Premier League clashes. While Everton have also produced some memorable performances this season and are currently at the fourth spot. Solskjaer is desperate to win a trophy as United's manager. "Of course it's something we're aiming for," he said. "We want to improve every season and to improve on last year is to get to the final. Of course, when you get to a final, there's only one thing that matters and that's lifting the trophy." Solskjaer said ahead of Everton clash.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.15 AM IST – December 24 in India. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Records, Achievements And Awards in 2020

EVE vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David de Gea

Defenders – Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire

Midfielders – Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes (C), Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Forwards – Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (VC)

Everton vs Manchester United Probable Line-up

Everton probable lineup: Jordan Pickford; Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Alex Iwobi

Manchester United probable lineup: David de Gea; Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

