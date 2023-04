Home

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Everest vs Napa Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 7 PM IST April 10, Monday

Here is the FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, EVE vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EVE vs NRK Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Everest vs Napa Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series.

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Everest vs Napa Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground 7 PM IST April 10, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Everest and Napa Royal Kings will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – 7 PM IST, April 10, Monday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team

R Jaishwal (wk), J Singh, B Ranabhat, S Tanveer, S Akhtar(c), R Singh-I(vc), A Mehmood, M Sharma, H Chhetri, M Husain, M Ali

EVE vs NRK Probable Playing XIs

Everest: R Jaishwal, S Pandit, B Ranabhat, J Lasmal, A Dev, S Akhtar, R Singh-I, R Nepal, A Shahi, B Shah, and H Chhetri.

Napa Royal Kings: Muhammad Ikram, Rahul Behl(WK), Jugraj Singh, Syed Tanveer, Gundeep Singh, Mohit Sharma, Asif Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali

EVE vs NRK Squads

Everest: Bimal Ranabhat, Bhuwan Khatri, Ram Jaishwal, Arjun Shahi, Sahil Akthar, Jeevan Lamsal, Shyam Rawal, Shyam Pandit, Hari Chhetri, Adarsh Dev, Rupesh Singh, Rajesh Nepal, Kishor Basnet, Mohammad Husain, Candy Bohora, Bhimsen Basnet, Bikash Shah and Bijaya Ghimire

Napa Royal Kings: Muhammad Ikram(WK), Rahul Behl(WK), Jugraj Singh, Syed Tanveer, Gundeep Singh, Mohit Sharma, Asif Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali, Ravipal Singh, Gursewak Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Sarpreet Singh, Ali Khan, Harwinder Gill, Minhajuddin Sijan, Sandeep Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, Shahid Ali, Karan Singh, Amandeep Chahal, Karanvir Singh

