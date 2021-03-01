EVE vs SOU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Everton vs Southampton Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match EVE vs SOU. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Everton will lock horns against Southampton on March 2. Everton have played inconsistent football this season and are almost out of the race for the title. But in their last game, Everton beat their arch-rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby. On the other hand, Southampton are at the 14th spot as they lost four of their last five matches. Everton vs Southampton Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EVE vs SOU, Dream 11 Team Player List, Everton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Everton vs Southampton, Premier League, Online Football Tips Everton vs Southampton, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for EVE vs SOU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.30 PM IST – March 2 in India.

EVE vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jordan Pickford

Defenders- Lucas Digne, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Godfrey, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders- Moussa, Djenepo, James Rodriguez (VC), Stuart Armstrong

Strikers- Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C), Danny Ings, Richarlison

Everton vs Southampton Probable Line-up

Everton – Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne, Allan, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Southampton – Alex McCarthy, Mohammed Salisu, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, James Ward-Prowse, Alexandre Jankewitz, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa, Djenepo, Danny Ings, Che Adams

