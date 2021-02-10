EVE vs TOT Dream11 Tips And Prediction FA Cup

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2021 – Football Tips For Today’s Match EVE vs TOT at Goodison Park: In another high-octane battle of FA Cup, Everton will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Goodison Park on February 11 in India. The FA Cup EVE vs TOT encounter will kick-off at 1:45 AM IST. Everton have been pretty inconsistent in the ongoing league campaign and might look to focus on the FA Cup as Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The Toffees will walk into the game after playing out a 3-3 draw against Manchester United as Dominic Calvert Lewin scored a 95th-minute goal to deny the Red Devils three crucial points. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Brom in their last competitive outing. Currently occupying the eighth in the Premier league table, the North London outfit defeated Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup by a massive 3-goal margin. FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of FA Cup will be available online on SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users. Also Read - SWA vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips FA Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Swansea City vs Manchester City Match at Liberty Stadium 11 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 1:45 AM IST. Also Read - LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 3: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 11 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Venue: Goodison Park. Also Read - BEN vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Bengali vs Fateh at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 9 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

EVE vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- H. Lloris

Defenders- M. Holgate, M. Doherty, T. Alderweireld, L. Digne

Midfielders- H. Winks, J. Rodriguez, E. Lamela, G. Sigurdsson

Forwards- Harry Kane (C), D. Calvert-Lewin (VC)

EVE vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Everton: Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Fabian Delph, Bernard, Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale; Carlos Vinicius.

EVE vs TOT SQUADS

Everton: Jordan Pickford, João Virgínia, Robin Olsen, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Niels Nkounkou, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Thierry Small, Allan, Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, James Rodríguez, André Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, Muhamed Besic, Tyler Onyango, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Joshua King, Alex Iwobi, Bernard.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Dennis Cirkin, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Alfie Devine, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Rodrigues Moura da Silva Moura, Carlos Vinicius , Dane Scarlett.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EVE Dream11 Team/ TOT Dream11 Team/ Everton Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction FA Cup/ Online Football Tips and more.