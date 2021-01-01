EVE vs WHU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Everton vs West Ham United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match EVE vs WHU. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Everton will lock horns against West Ham United on December 31. Both teams will look to kick start the 2021 year on a high with a win. Everton have played dominant football this season and under Carlo Ancelotti, the Merseyside club is finally putting up a strong fight for the title. Everton are currently at the 4th spot on the points table with just nine wins in 15 games. While West Ham United have played some inconsistent football in Premier League this season. They are currently 10th on the points table with 6 wins in 16 games. It will be an exciting clash between Everton and West Ham United as both teams will look to grab crucial three points to keep the points table moving. Everton vs West Ham United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EVE vs WHU, Dream 11 Team Player List, Everton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Everton vs West Ham United, Premier League, Online Football Tips Everton vs West Ham United, Premier League. Also Read - Manchester United Star Edinson Cavani Responds After Three-Match Ban For Instagram Post

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for EVE vs WHU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – January 1 in India. Also Read - Sunday Night Premier League Matches in Malayalam And Bangla Only on Star Sports

EVE vs WHU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Jordan Pickford Also Read - NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Newcastle United vs Liverpool on December 31, Thursday

Defenders – Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna

Midfielders – Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek

Forwards – Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C), Said Benrahma (VC)

Everton vs West Ham United Probable Line-up

Everton probable line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastien Haller, Said Benrahma

Check Dream11 Prediction / EVE Dream11 Team / WHU Dream11 Team / Everton Dream 11 Team / West Ham United Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.