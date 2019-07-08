Gabriel Jesus was again on the scoresheet, along with Everton Soares and Richarlison, to help Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the final of Copa America 2019 3-1 and lift their ninth South American title at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday.

Everton Soares and Gabriel Jesus gave the home team the lead in the first half itself, while the second half saw Richarlison converting a late penalty. Peruvian captain Paolo Guerrero netted the lone goal for his team at the 44th minute.

The hosts had a dodgy start as Peru showed skills in the initial minutes and came very close to take the lead. However, the hosts soon recovered and got back to their normal game to dominate their opponents in all front. But, Peru also held its ground as they continued to play aggressive football and create plenty of chances in the first half. The deadlock was broken at the 14th-minute when Everton gave Selacao the lead.

In the 44th minute, Peru was awarded a penalty which their captain Guerrero comfortably converted. But their celebrations were shortlived when Brazil’s semi-final hero Jesus scored a late first-half goal to give the home team lead again.

Brazil maintained their intent in the second half too, not giving Peru a possible chance to score another equaliser. The hosts received a setback when Jesus was sent off after he was shown a second yellow card for tackling roughly with Peru’s Carlos Zambrano in the 70th minute.

Even after being down to 10 men, Brazil continued their dominance in the match and Richarlison ensured that there were no more surprises when he netted the team’s third goal via a penalty in the dying moments of the game to spark wild celebrations.

Neymar, who did not play in the tournament due to an ankle injury, was seen cheering with his son and sat next to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in the stand. Brazil has hosted Copa America five times and has won all of them.

On the other hand, Peru, which has won two titles (1939 and 1975), was aiming for their third win in the South American championship.

