Paris Saint-Germain star midfielder Marco Verratti feels that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will sign the contract extension with French giants soon. Neymar and Mbappe contracts with PSG will end in 2022 as the duo are heavily linked with several clubs. The Brazillian has been linked with a u-turn move to Barcelona in the past couple of years. While several speculations are going around Real Madrid trying to approach Mbappe next season. Also Read - Neymar Scores Hat-Trick as Paris Saint-Germain Crush Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 in Champions League

Verratti said that every day he asks the attacking duo to stay and usually ask Mbappe about signing the new contract. Also Read - PSG vs Basaksehir Champions League Clash Postponed After Alleged Racism by Fourth Official

“Every day I ask Neymar and Mbappe to stay,” he told TF1’s ‘Telefoot’ program. “Sometimes I say to Kylian: ‘Did you sign? Did you sign!?’ Also Read - Jesse Rodriguez: PSG Terminates Star Striker's Contract Following Sex Scandal

“I don’t think it will be long before they come to an agreement because they’re both happy here.”

The Italian midfielder also made a bold statement and claims he doesn’t think there’s a better team than PSG.

“Neymar and Mbappe are part of one of the best teams in the world,” Verratti continued. “In truth, I don’t think there’s a better team than PSG. We can write history by winning the Champions League.”

PSG played dominant football last season and played their first Champions League final, where they suffered defeat against Bayern Munich.

“I love this club,” he said. “To play for nine years in the same team at this level is not something that many players can say. The important thing for me, though, is to win at PSG,” Verratti said.

The 28-year-old further talked about PSG’s upcoming match against league rivals Olympiacos Lyon. Verratti appreciated Lyon’s brand of football and said PSG have to show that they are the better team.

“OL are a team that I love to watch play,” Verratti confessed. “The play a pretty brand of football.

“But we have to show that we’re the better team. I think we’re the favourites but we still have to prove it,” he concluded.