S Sreesanth has said the dislike for the colour yellow is the reason why he hates Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Australian cricket team.

Sreesanth was speaking in the context of claims made by current Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton in his book saying the former India international was desperate to play against CSK because of fixing.

“I requested Upton many times to let me play that game (vs CSK) — only because of my history with CSK and because I wanted to defeat them. He made it out differently that I wanted to play as if for fixing. Everybody knows how much I hate CSK, I don’t have to say. People might say because of MS Dhoni or N Srinivasan sir or whatever but that’s not the truth; I just hate the yellow colour. I hated Australia for the same reason. Most importantly, I have done extremely well against CSK that’s why I wanted to play,” Sreesanth told The Indian Express.

The Kerala fast bowler has been accused of abusing Upton and Rahul Dravid for the decision of dropping him during IPL. “Mr Upton, touch your heart and touch your kid’s heads, did I ever abuse you either during India team or in IPL? I want to ask the legend Rahul Dravid, someone whom I respect and love, when did I ever fight with him? When did I abuse with him the way Upton said in his book?” he said.

Sreesanth was recently given relief by the Supreme Court of India after the apex court scrapped the life-ban imposed on him by the BCCI. He now says that he will not be involved in match-fixing even if it is for Rs. 100 crores.

“I swear on my kids, I swear on my dad, who is ill but surviving for the last five-and-half years just to watch a match, I swear on my mom, who had her left leg amputated just one-and-half months back and who hasn’t given up hope of watching me in a match — I haven’t done it (spot-fixed in a game). I will never do it even for 100 crores,” he said.