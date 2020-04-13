Veteran India men’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh says there’s disappointment over the postponement of Tokyo Olympics to next year but mentally, everyone is still preparing for the quadrennial games. Also Read - Spain Relaxes Economic Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Summer Games have been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which has left over one lakh dead in its wake. Also Read - Anushka Sharma is Disturbed About COVID-19 Stigma in Society- Read Her Post

India Indian team was shaping up well for Olympics having made an impressive debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League against the likes of Netherlands, Australia and Belgium. The highly contagious virus though has interrupted that buildup. Also Read - Workouts to Sleeping And Playing Ludo: Smriti Mandhana Reveals Coronavirus Lockdown Activities | WATCH VIDEO

“It’s disappointing that the Olympics has been postponed,” Sreejesh told IANS. “We have been focussing only on the Olympics in the last one year. We qualified for the Olympics and started very well at the FIH Hockey Pro League, but then the COVID-19 crisis began and everything changed.”

He continued, “It’s disappointing that the Olympics has been postponed but when you take the health and safety of the players into consideration, the best thing to do is to postpone the Games instead of cancelling it.”

India’s last podium finish at the Olympics was back in 1980 when they won gold in Moscow. The target surely is to end that long drought and even though it has been delayed, players are still working hard though the load has been reduced for the time being.

“Everyone is preparing mentally for the Olympics. We need to focus, work really hard from Day 1 and we need to focus for 365-400 days to achieve something. The schedule for the next tournament is not confirmed yet. We need to keep ourselves fit at the moment and not worry about what is going to happen in one year. So now we have to focus on general fitness drills and stay in the present. We can’t change what is not in our control,” he said.

The team is currently staying at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru where they continue training amid the lockdown.

“The players are carrying out general fitness drill and bodyweight exercises in our rooms. We are trying to do all exercises in a group of two and avoid contact with people as much as we can,” he said.

The forced-break has also given them the time to analyse their previous performances.

“We are carrying out post-mortem for our previous matches. There is a software called My PTA, wherein we can analyse our previous matches. We watch the videos in our rooms and give our feedback. We answer questions online given to us by the coaches. That’s what we are doing to stay in touch with hockey,” the 31-year-old said.

With the world dealing with a serious health crisis, Srejeesh understands the severity of the situation saying the players are following every instructions given by the government and concerned authorities.

“Everyone knows the situation now, rather than worrying about the situation, everyone is trying to understand the situation. The players are really matured and are following all instructions by the Prime Minister, coaching staff and the authorities at SAI. That’s the positive sign shown by the players,” he said.