Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes believes there should be no uncertainty regarding the IPL, just like all other sports in the world, indirectly hinting that the league should be called off as long as the COVID-19 pandemic exists. The IPL was postponed indefinitely with the extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3 and faces an unknown future, especially considering the travel restrictions from countries and the possibility of another extension as the number of cases in India continue to grow. Also Read - IPL GOATs: Shane Watson Voted Greatest Allrounder, Stephen Fleming Best Coach

Batting and fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab, Rhodes is hopeful of the existing scenario being a phase rather than a pause. Also Read - No Cricket in India in The Near Future, Can't Risk Human Lives: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

“Everything around the globe is uncertain because of Covid-19. Then why should IPL be different? The Australian government has already imposed a ‘do not travel’ restriction on its citizens. You should keep your fingers crossed,” Rhodes told Times of India. Also Read - AB de Villiers Pips Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to be Named Greatest IPL Batsman

“I don’t think that this should be seen as a ‘pause’ in our normal existence. There will be a new and normal world. It will take around many months to find out exactly what is new. Nothing is going to be normal, even after the lockdown is lifted. We need a very different kind of economics if we are to rebuild society and pave the way for an ecologically sound future.”

Rhodes, likes the rest of the athletes around the world, is confined to the comforts of his home as South Africa remain under a 20-day lockdown till April 30. The former cricketer, regarded as the best fielder in the history of the game, is spending his time helping his kids and using his hand at barbecue among other activities.

“You can easily presume how busy I am, looking after the kids. Taking time to be creative with the children is a topic that I am incredibly passionate about,” Rhodes said.

“It continues till 1 in the afternoon. Afterwards, the children watch movies for half-an-hour and take rest till 3. Melanie and I do online yoga during that period and then we have outdoor games till 5 in the evening. We all start helping prepare dinner, which is usually a barbecue.”