Everything you need to know about BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi

India is hosting the World Championships for the first time since Hyderabad staged the event in 2009

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India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Friday, July 17, 2026, advanced to the women's singles semifinals of the ongoing Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament after Japan's Nozomi Okuhara withdrew from the match. Sindhu is seen celebrating a point during a women's singles match against Japan's Manami Suizu at the India Open 2025 badminton tournament, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

The BWF World Championships return to India after 17 years, with New Delhi hosting the prestigious tournament from Monday. With home support behind them, India’s established stars and young players will look to make the most of the opportunity.

The biggest name in India’s campaign will be PV Sindhu. The two-time Olympic medallist already has five World Championships medals, including gold in 2019, two silver and two bronze. She now has a chance to create history by winning a sixth medal.

Read more: BAI and SAI come together to upgrade Indira Gandhi Stadium ahead of BWF World Championships at National Capital

Only China’s Lin Dan and Zhao Yunlei have also won five World Championships medals. A place in the semi-finals would guarantee Sindhu at least a bronze and make her the first player to win six medals at the tournament.

The ninth seed has received a favourable first-round draw against Ireland’s Sophia Nobel, ranked 141st in the world. Her projected route could see her face China’s third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals and Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in the quarter-finals. World No.1 and Olympic champion An Se Young could await her in the semi-finals.

Sindhu enters the tournament with plenty of confidence after winning the Japan Open Super 750 last month, becoming the first Indian to win the title.

“I’m looking forward to the World Championships and since it’s happening in India, I’m really excited. Hoping I keep my confidence going from winning the Japan Open and do well here. Looking ahead to get lot of support from the Indian crowd and hope I get a medal here,” Sindhu said.

India’s women’s singles field also includes Unnati Hooda, who will make her World Championships debut against Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be among India’s biggest medal hopes. The fifth seeds already have two World Championships bronze medals, won in 2022 and 2025. They have a first-round bye but Satwik’s shoulder remains a concern after he missed around a month of action. Their Singapore Open Super 750 title on their return, however, will give them confidence.

MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan will also compete in men’s doubles.

Men’s singles will see Ayush Shetty face a huge test in the first round against defending champion and world No.1 Shi Yu Qi. Ayush has lost all three previous meetings but has shown he can trouble top players.

Lakshya Sen, the 14th seed, starts against Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon. The 2021 bronze medallist will be hoping to find his best form after an inconsistent run since reaching the All England final earlier this year.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will lead India’s challenge, while mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also be among the contenders.

The tournament also carries importance away from the court. India is hosting the World Championships for the first time since Hyderabad staged the event in 2009. Organisers have worked on venue upgrades and arrangements after concerns surrounding the India Open earlier this year.