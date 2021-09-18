New Delhi: The second leg of IPL 2021 is all set to take the center stage from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians clashing against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Both teams produced some stellar performances during the first leg of IPL 2021 but unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak in the camp forced the tournament’s postponement.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Darren Gough Blames Virat Kohli & Co For Shopping Before 5th Test

As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India in April-May, the water-tight IPL bio-bubble was also breached, forcing the suspension of the tournament after 29 games. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin And Other India Test Stars Resume Training With Delhi Capitals

With too much at stake for all stakeholders including the players, teams and BCCI, there was little doubt over the completion of the world’s biggest T20 competition. It was only about when the BCCI would squeeze in the IPL in an ever-pack global calendar. Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs MI Match 30 in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

After a few alterations in the franchise cricket and international calendar, the best possible window was found with the BCCI slotting in the tournament as the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

All eight franchises will now look to start fresh in the UAE as a lot of things will be a bit different for them from the first leg. Especially some marquee overseas players which many teams are going to miss in the UAE. Several players took their names back from the tournament due to personal reasons and bubble fatigue. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes are the few big names that won’t be taking part in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The replacements of the players have already been announced by their respective franchise and IPL has also released the list regarding the same.

The list of replacements:

Delhi Capitals: Kulwant Khejroliya for M Siddharth; Ben Dwarshuis for Chris Woakes.

Mumbai Indians: Roosh Kalaria for Mohsin Khan.

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith; Adil Rashid for Jhye Richardson; Aiden Markram for Dawid Malan.

Rajasthan Royals: Tabraiz Shamsi for Andrew Tye; Glenn Phillips for Jofra Archer; Oshane Thomas for Ben Stokes; Evin Lewis for Jos Buttler.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Wanindu Hasaranga for Adam Zampa; Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams; George Garton for Kane Richardson; Tim David for Finn Allen; Akash Deep for Washington Sundar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Southee for Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sherfane Rutherford for Jonny Bairstow.