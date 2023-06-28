Ex-BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Recalls 2021 Pain; Wishes Jay Shah, Roger Binny For ODI World Cup

Home

Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president in 2021 when the T20 World Cup had to moved out of India due to COVID-19. The tournament was played in UAE.

Sourav Ganguly was commentating during the WTC Final 2023 in London. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is excited about the 50-over World Cup that India is hosting layer in the year and rued the country could not host the T20 World Cup in 2021 during his tenure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Cricket Council and the BCCI jointly announced the Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday with the much-awaited India versus Pakistan match taking place on October 15 at the Naredra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Look forward to the World Cup in india .. missed out as president due to covid ..what a spectacle it will be ..great venues .. great allocations . So many venues no country can boast of ..Bcci will make it a tournament to remember for the world .. congratulations to all at @BCCI @jayshah @RogerBinnyBCCI and all the other office bearers ..and staff..” he tweeted.

Look forward to the World Cup in india .. missed out as president due to covid ..what a spectacle it will be ..great venues .. great allocations . So many venues no country can boast of ..Bcci will make it a tournament to remember for the world .. congratulations to all at @BCCI… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 28, 2023

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be in 2020 with Australia being the hosts. But due to worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC postponed the event to 2021 with India as the hosts. Ganguly was the BCCI president that time. However, as fate would have it, India couldn’t host the event in 2021 due to rising number of COVID cases in the country as Oman and UAE jointly hosted the event. Australia hosted the 2022 edition of the event.

With India hosting the ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November, this is first time the country is independently hosting the mega extravaganza. India had earlier hosted ODI World Cup in 2011 but that was also jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In 1996 too, India jointly hosted the World Cup with Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The ODI World Cup 2023 opener will be played in Ahmedabad with England facing New Zealand. Hosts India will play in nine different cities over the course of one month. India take on Australian on October 8 in their campaign opener while their last league game is against Qualifier 1.

