Ex BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Star Batsman Shubman Gill Has to WAIT, Will Get His Opportunities Ahead of 3rd Test Against Australia

''He has to wait''- Sourav Ganguly.

Ex BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Star Batsman Shubman Gill Has to WAIT, Will Get His Opportunities Ahead of 3rd Test Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ex BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made a big statement on star batter Shubman Gill on Monday ahead of the 3rd and penultimate Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Ganguly told that the selectors, the coach, captain Rohit Sharma obviously rate Gill very highly and that is why he is in the shorter formats of the game. But at the present moment he feels that the message from the team management is that the 23-year old has to wait for his opportunities in the longest format of the game.

”I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That’s why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well”, the former Indian captain told to PTI.

“But at the present moment, perhaps message from team management is that he has to wait”, he further added.

Shubman is in red-hot form in recent times in the shorter formats of the game. But KL Rahul’s poor run with the bat has put the LSG skipper’s place in the team under jeopardy and many fans and experts think that the Gujarat Titans batter should be given the chance at the top of the order.

On KL Rahul, Ganguly says that when one fails, there will be criticism and feels the 30-year old has the ability and he needs to find his own ways to score.

“He has performed but obviously you expect a lot more from a top order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high”, he said.

“When you fail for a while, obviously there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has ability and I am sure as and when he gets more opportunities, he will have to find ways to score,” he explained.

