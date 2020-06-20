Former Bolivia international playmaker Julio Cesar Baldivieso has revealed that he and four other family members are battling COVID-19. Also Read - Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Out of COVID-19 Fever, Responding to Plasma Therapy

The 48-year-old said he was in a stable condition and resting at home while receiving regular medical checks, reports Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,516 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, States Asked to Follow Karnataka Model

“Someone in the family infected us, but we have faith that we will get through this,” Baldivieso told local newspaper Viva Sport. “I’m concerned about my parents, who also tested positive. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Sees Spike of Over 3,000 Cases For First Time, Death Toll Crosses 2,000-Mark

“The coronavirus is real. I urge people to take care of themselves, distance themselves and always wear a face mask.”

Baldivieso was capped 85 times for Bolivia’s national team in a career that included spells at Argentina”s Newell’s Old Boys and Japan’s Yokohama Marinos, among other clubs.

He was Bolivia’s national team head coach in 2015 and 2016, and is currently the manager of local first division side Aurora.

Bolivia has 21,499 confirmed coronavirus cases, 697 of which have been fatal, according to official figures published on Friday night.

(With agency inputs)