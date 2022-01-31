London: Days after former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney revealed that he had turned down an offer to discuss the vacant Everton manager’s job, the Premier League strugglers confirmed on Monday that former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard would be a long-term replacement for Rafael Benitez as head coach.Also Read - Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Rape and Assault: Report

Lampard has been appointed manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, according to skysports.com. The news means a return to coaching for Lampard, who was sacked by Chelsea just over a year ago.

The 43-year-old, who also coached Derby County after ending his illustrious playing career, has the task of steering the Liverpool-based outfit clear of danger, after a disastrous first half of the season under Benitez has left them with just 19 points from their first 20 games — four more than Newcastle United, who occupy the last relegation position with 15 points.

The club has also agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Dutch midfielder Donny van der Beek, who has been a virtual outcast since his move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020, playing less than 600 minutes of Premier League football in that time.

The agreement will see Everton pay all of the Dutchman’s wages, but there is no option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign when Manchester United will appoint a new coach to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.