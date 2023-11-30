Ex. CSK Batter Hails Ruturaj Gaikwad, Says ‘He Has Everything To Become World Class Player’

Home

New Delhi: Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu lavished huge praise on Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and reckoned that he has everything to become a world-class player.

Ruturaj is currently part of Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team featuring against Australia for the five-match T20I series. The CSK opener proved himself as a game-changer in the recently concluded T20I against the Aussies.

“I think Ruturaj has been underused by Indian team currently – he is a great talent, should be given opportunity in all formats, has everything to become a World class player” said Ambati Rayudu on TRS Clips.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led the Indian cricket team had won the historic gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games which was played in Hangzhou.

Earlier, after the five wicket loss against Australia in the third T20I Gaikwad came out in defence of the death bowling performance, saying the conditions were tough for the bowlers due to dew, which increased the difficulty of gripping the wet ball.

In the defence of 223, barring Prasidh Krishna’s six-run 18th over, India’s death bowling was carted around for runs by Glenn Maxwell, who raced his way to a whirlwind 47-ball century, the fastest by an Australian batter in the shortest format.

“I don’t think so death bowling is a concern. They are bowling with a wet ball and it’s tough on them. In these conditions, 12 runs an over, and even 13-14 runs an over are gettable. Even in the first game, we saw how easily we managed to chase 210. It’s just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them so we have to accept that and move on,” said Gaikwad in the post-match press conference.

Maxwell’s 104 not out meant and him adding 91 runs off just 40 balls with stand-in skipper Australia completed a stunning come-from-behind win in dewy conditions, and Gaikwad credited the big-hitting batter for getting the tourists’ a win. “I think Maxi batted really well, and to win from a situation where they needed 100 from seven or seven-and-a-half overs, and then 50 from three overs, it was a creditable innings from him.”

“Our bowlers tried executing what they had in their control, and the dew was making the ball slip, so it was tough for the bowlers as well. Even though we scored 230 in the last game, in between we felt the match might go till the last over. So with this kind of dew, these totals are bound to happen and bound to be chased.”

Maxwell’s efforts meant Gaikwad’s unbeaten 123 went in vain. His start to the knock wasn’t a rosy one, being on run-a-ball 22, before reaching his fifty in 32 balls and then accelerating his way to get his hundred in 52 balls.

