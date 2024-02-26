Home

Ex-England Captain Compares Kuldeep Yadav With Late Shane Warne As India Look To Seal Series

Despite having a 46-run lead in the second innings, England batters succumbed in front of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test.

Teammates congratulate Kuldeep Yadav after the India spinner took an English wicket. (Image: BCCI)

Ranchi: Kuldeep Yadav played a major role in India’s success on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test with four crucial wickets. Not only he took four wicket for 22 runs during England’s second innings, but his timely dismissals broke the backbone of English batting lineup despite the visitors having a 46-run lead. Former England captain Michael Vaughan compared Kuldeep with late Shane Warne, heaping high praise for the Indian wrist-spinner.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan posted, “The best compliment I can give @imkuldeep18 .. Today he has bowled today like a left armed Shane Warne ..” Taking Vaughan’s comments, Kuldeep’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals also posted the same. Retweeting Delhi Capitals’ post, Vaughan wrote, “He absolutely would have loved how Kuldeep bowled today …”

The best compliment I can give @imkuldeep18 .. Today he has bowled today like a left armed Shane Warne .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2024

