Ex-England Cricketer Gives A Bold Reply To Virat Kohli’s ‘Failed Captain’ Remark

Under Kohli, India reached the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and 2021 ICC World Test Championship, losing to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The team also reached the semis of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, losing to New Zealand. The team had a forgettable group-stage exit in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was one of the best Test captains for Indin cricket. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India reached the World Test Championship Final in 2021 during the maiden WTC final. Kohli-led India also won the twin series against Australia but under his captaincy, India failed to win the ICC tournament, despite reaching the knockouts on multiple occasions. Speaking on RCB Podcast, Kohli revealed he was considered a failed captain as he could not give India an ICC trophy.

“Look you play to win tournaments, and a lot was made of it (India not winning ICC tournaments) to be honest,” Kohli said. ” We reached the finals of 2017 Champions Trophy, we reached the semis of the World Cup and finals of the Test Championship, and I was considered as a failed captain. I never judged myself from that point of view.

“What we ended up achieving as a team and the cultural change, for me that’s always going to be a matter of pride because tournaments happen for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time, and for that you need consistency, for that you need more character than just winning a tournament.”

Reacting to Kohli’s remarks former England spinner slammed former India skipper saying that no one remembers second or third place teams. “Unfortunately, that’s the pressure of being captain of India. No one remembers second or third place teams. We always remember winners of ICC tournaments,” Panesar wrote.

Unfortunately that’s the pressure of being captain of India. No 1 remembers second or third place teams. We always remember winners of ICC tournaments. https://t.co/D81R7fxDyZ — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 26, 2023

