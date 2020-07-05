Ex-F1 chief Bernie Eccelstone – who recently became a father for the fourth time at the age of 89 with wife Fabiana Flosi has revealed that he does not take viagra and wants to become a father again at the age of 90. 44-year-old Fabiana happens to be his third wife. Also Read - There Was 'no Offer on The Table' From Ferrari, Says Sebastian Vettel

In an exclusive interview with The Sun – four days after the birth of Ace, Eccelstone admitted that the only supplement he takes is Vitamin D, but does not take viagra.

"I am really happy. When I had the girls in the first place, obviously I was much younger. But also I was more worried about running a business than running around after them," he said.

“Do I take anything? No! Fabiana gives me some tablets — vitamin D — but I don’t take anything else,” he added.

With time on his hands now, Eccelstone hopes to spend more time with his only son and believes he should have a little brother or a sister.

“Now I have more time on my hands and I hope I can spend it with my son as he grows up. I don’t know if we will stop here. Perhaps he should have a little brother or sister,” he added further.

(With inputs)