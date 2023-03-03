Home

Ex India Cricketer Madan Lal Wants Everyone to Leave Jasprit Bumrah Out of Equation, Says ‘Ab Bhool Jao’

Bumrah being one of the key members in the national team has given severe headaches to the selectors and the fans are getting impatient every passing day.

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah has been out of the cricketing scene for the past 6 months and his actual return has been further delayed as it has come to light that the Mumbai Indians’ pacer will not be playing in the IPL as well as the Asia Cup and is targeting the ODI World Cup in October.

Bumrah being one of the key members in the national team has given severe headaches to the selectors and the fans are getting impatient every passing day. Former Indian international Madan Lal said that it's time to 'forget' and leave him out of equation as the injury is serious and his actual return is not all guaranteed. Instead he wants Umesh Yadav to replace him if India qualifies for the WTC Final.

They will take Umesh [to WTC final]. There you need at least 3 pacers to only one spinner might play and the rest will be fast bowlers. Bumrah ko ab bhool jao. Usko chhor dijiye aap (Forget Bumrah. Leave him out of the equation). When Bumrah returns, we will see then. Use whatever you have. What is the guarantee? No wonder when he will return – maybe 1 to 1.5 years. He has not played in so long. It means his injury his very serious,” Madan Lal told to Sports Tak.

Lal also said that it has been almost 6 months and even if he returns now, he won’t be at his very best. To see him back to his usual rhythm one has to give ample time to recover.

“At max, an injury takes 3 months to heal and he hasn’t played since September – even Hardik Pandya was able to return in 4 months post his back surgery – and Bumrah hasn’t played since 6 months. So how can you expect that this will be the same Bumrah that we have seen so far. It will take him time. If you want to see the same Bumrah, you will have to give him time,” Lal further added.

