Ex-India Wicketkeeper Backs Shubman Gill As Vice Captain In West Indian Tests, Says ‘We Need To Look At Grooming a Youngster’

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim backed Shubman Gill to be appointed as the vice-captain of the Test series against West Indies which will start from 12 July. Team India have already announced the squad for the upcoming Test series where regular captain Rohit Sharma is leading the side and Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as his deputy.

Rahane made a comeback in Test squad and impressed everyone with his performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval. Although, it was a forgetful match for Rohit Sharma and Co. as Australia won the trophy but Rahane’s performance was commendable as he scored 89 and 46 respectively.

For a long time team India is experimenting with a Vice-captain post and after Rahane’s appointment as the deputy of Rohit Sharma has received a mixed reaction from fans and cricket experts. Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim expressed disappointment over this selection and stated that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could have been a better option for a vice-captain.

“I don’t know why people don’t even talk about Ravindra Jadeja. He’s a regular in all formats for the Indian side and he has had major contributions to India’s test success also. So how come he’s never spoken about as a leader? He’s irreplaceable in all three formats for the national side and he’s equally capable of leading the national side. Or if not him then maybe Shubman Gill if the Indian selectors thought that he is the future. I am just saying, there are some candidates,” Karim told Sportskeeda.

“When you’re looking at transition, when you pick youngsters like Yashavi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, then why would you make Ajinkya Rahane the vice-captain. What is the logic behind it? He made a comeback after being dropped from the Test side. He played one Test match. He did well, that is perfectly fine. But if you’re looking for the future, if you want to build a side, if you want to groom a cricketer, then why would you go back to Ajinkya Rahane? I mean, with due respect to him and his capabilities as a leader, we need to look at grooming a youngster who could have taken over from Rohit Sharma in times to come,” Karim added.

India Test Squad against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-capt.), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S. Bharat (w.k.), Ishan Kishan (w.k.), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

