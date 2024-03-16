Home

Ex-Pak Pacer Aaqib Javed Appointed As Fast Bowling Coach For Sri Lanka Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Javed is also involved with the Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars as a coach and under his guidance the franchise won title the title in 2022 and 2023.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket appointed former Pakistan speedster Aaquib Javed as their fast bowling coach ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to start in June this year and will be played in the USA and West Indies.

SLC released an official statement to announce the appointment of Javed which said, “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed as the national team’s fast-bowling coach. He will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

During his playing days, the 51-year-old featured in 163 ODIs and 22 Test matches for Pakistan. He picked up an impressive tally of 236 international wickets. He was also a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team.

He has had a fair share of coaching experience following his stints which saw him work as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team, coach of the UAE national team, and also in a development role with the Afghanistan national team.

His his tenure as coach, the UAE national team obtained ODI and T20I status, secured a spot in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2015, and also featured in the qualifiers for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in 2014.

