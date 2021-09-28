Karachi: Inzamam-ul-Haq, arguably one of the finest batters from Pakistan in his prime, suffered a heart attack on Monday and had to be rushed to the hospital. The former Pakistan skipper had to undergo angioplasty after the attack.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Shirtless Photo During RCB's Pool Session is a Hit on Twitter, Check Viral PIC

"All prayers for legendary former captain of Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq who is reported to have a minor heart attack. Inzi has underwent successful angioplasty and is out of danger in hospital of Lahore. The nation prays for quick recovery of Inzi," wrote Geo News journalist Arfa Feroz Zake.

As the news about the sad development came to light in the wee hours, fans started pouring in best wishes, praying for his speedy recovery. Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter and wrote: "Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years."

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

Reports suggest that the former Pakistan cricketer had been complaining about chest pain for three days. The initial tests did not reveal anything and hence nothing seemed concerning.

The 51-year-old is the highest scorer for Pakistan in ODI cricket with 11701 runs in 375 matches. In Tests, he is the third-highest run-getter with 8829 runs in 119 matches. In 2007, Inzamam retired from cricket. He has worked as the chief selector in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from 2016 to 2019 and has also coached Afghanistan.

He has been regularly voicing his opinion on cricket on his YouTube channel. Recently, after New Zealand pulled out of the Pakistan tour due to security threat, Inzamam said: “No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB. Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President.”