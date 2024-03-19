Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Javed Miandad Confirms Family Ties With Gangster Dawood Ibrahim

Home

Miandad has a connection with Dawood, as his son, Junaid, has been married to the underworld don's daughter Mahrukh since 2005.

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad accepted his family ties with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim he took this an an honour.

The unexpected disclosure came to light during an interview in Pakistan where Miandad confessed to having known Dawood for a significant period and talked about his first meeting in Dubai.

“It’s an honour for me that his daughter is married to my son,” Miandad expressed, shedding light on the familial connection between the two.

His admission of a familial tie between their children underscores the depth of their relationship, a connection that has largely remained concealed from the public eye until now.

Furthermore, Miandad went on to praise Dawood, suggesting that the reputed gangster had contributed significantly to the Muslim community. “The things Dawood has done for the Muslim community will be written in golden words,” Miandad said, indicating a sense of admiration and respect for the controversial figure.

An ICC Cricket Hall-of-Fame inductee, Miandad is perhaps the most synonymous name with the country’s cricketing triumphs. A brilliant batter, Miandad also led the nation to their only ODI World Cup win in 1992 and later held various positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

When the wedding took place in August 2005, Dawood apparently missed both the reception and marriage, reportedly to avoid being photographed.

The underworld don is wanted for the Mumbai blasts of 1993, where around 250 people were killed in a series of bombings that rocked the city and changed it forever.

With IANS Inputs

