Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Kamran Akmal Lauds BCCI For Stricter Stance Against Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost out on BCCI’s Central Contracts after ignoring the board’s directive to play domestic cricket when not on national duty.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

New Delhi: The news of exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from BCCI Central Contracts has taken the world by storm. Not only the former Indian players but also former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has lauded the BCCI for its strictness shown towards the players. Both Kishan and Iyer were punished for ignoring the Board’s directive to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. The punishment to Iyer and Kishan might not have had an effect to Kishan and Iyer financially, but it certainly sent a message to all the upcoming cricketers and the ones who are contracted with the BCCI.

While Kishan flew to Baroda to train with his Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, Iyer was seen at pre-season training camp of Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. Notably, Iyer is the captain of KKR. Akmal termed BCCI’s decision as a proof of good management.

“Shreyas Iyer played the first two Tests of the series (against England). If you don’t value the cricket because of which you made it to the national team, what message is it going to give to all the youngsters?” Akmal said on his YouTube Channel.

