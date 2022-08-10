New Delhi: Pakistan international Tauseef Ahmed has lashed out on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to settle the team and added that the management only care about 2-3 games against arch-rivals India rather than focusing on the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai.Also Read - Mohammed Shami's Non-Selection For 2022 Asia Cup: Is It A 'Surprise' Or Not?

“Ye rona dhona toh bohot puraana hai (this has been going on for long now). You didn’t try to settle the team. The same players that were there a few years ago are coming back in some way or the other. When something this crucial coming up, you go back to those players about whom you once said that they should leave cricket. It means you didn’t have a back-up plan,” Ahmed told to Sports Paktv. Also Read - Asia Cup, Zimbabwe Series And India’s Squads Galore

“We want our team to be good. We were thinking they will pick Shoaib Malik. Because you only remember these people at this time. But we don’t really care about the Asia Cup, we only care about those 2-3 games against India. It’s like.. ‘if we win these, that’s it’. That’s not the way. You need planning,” he further added. Also Read - Deepak Hooda to Avesh Khan; Players Who Can Make India's T20 World Cup Squad Based on Asia Cup 2022 Performance

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

Pakistan will battle it out against India on August 28 at Dubai International stadium in UAE.